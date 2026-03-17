Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Facing Wild
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will patrol the home crease against Minnesota on Tuesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Knight is coming off a 28-save effort in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Vegas. He has a 17-19-8 record this campaign with three shutouts, a 2.64 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 44 appearances. Minnesota sits 12th in the league with 3.26 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: On wrong side of shutout•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Earns overtime win•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Will start Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Available for Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Not ready to return•