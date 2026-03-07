Knight (illness) won't suit up for Friday's game versus the Canucks, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Knight will miss at least one game, and Arvid Soderblom will start Friday. Caydon Edwards is the emergency backup goalie for this contest but shouldn't be expected to see the ice unless Soderblom gets hurt. Knight's status for Sunday in Dallas is not yet clear, but the Blackhawks would likely dip into their depth at AHL Rockford if he is still sick over the weekend.