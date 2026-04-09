Knight will be between the home pipes versus Carolina on Thursday, per Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.

Knight has not won since March 19, going 0-4-2 in that span. He is 18-23-11 with three shutouts, a 2.72 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 52 contests in 2025-26. The Hurricanes are fourth in scoring, averaging 3.54 goals per game.