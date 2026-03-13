default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Knight will guard the road goal versus the Mammoth on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

A previous report indicated Arvid Soderblom will start, but it will be Knight between the pipes. The 24-year-old missed three games due to an illness, and Knight was 0-3-1 with 11 goals allowed over his four outings prior to his absence.

More News