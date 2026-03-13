Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Will start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will guard the road goal versus the Mammoth on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
A previous report indicated Arvid Soderblom will start, but it will be Knight between the pipes. The 24-year-old missed three games due to an illness, and Knight was 0-3-1 with 11 goals allowed over his four outings prior to his absence.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Available for Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Not ready to return•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Unavailable for Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Not available Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Tagged with OT loss•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Tuesday•