Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Training hard this offseason
Dubinsky has been working hard this offseason as he looks to avoid another disappointing year, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The Alaska native's production suffered last season, as he finished with a career-low 16 points through 62 games. Dubinsky returned from wrist surgery last summer, and he sustained a broken orbital bone in a fight with Zack Kassian of the Oilers in December, with both issues contributing to his precipitous slide. However, he's reportedly looked "lean and quick" thanks to the extra attention he's given to physical therapy and workouts. "I'm looking to get back to my old ways here and be the important player this team needs me to be," Dubinsky said. "I've lost some weight, but most importantly, I've gained a lot of muscle, lifting all summer. I peeled a lot of that nachos-and-pizza weight off. I had to do that."
