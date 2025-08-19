Blue Jackets' Brendan Smith: Lands pro tryout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith agreed to a professional tryout contract with Columbus on Tuesday.
Smith registered one goal, five assists, 27 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 41 hits across 32 regular-season appearances with Dallas in 2024-25. The 36-year-old defender will compete for a depth role with Columbus during training camp.
