Talbot turned aside 26 of 27 shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Talbot came up big in multiple crucial moments Saturday, which helped him earn his first win since Oct. 9. While the Blue Jackets have struggled in the early stages of the current season, the 39-year-old backstop has given them some stable play between the pipes over his last three outings. Overall, he's up to a 2-2-0 record, a 2.82 GAA and an .891 save percentage across five outings. He should continue to see at least one outing a week with Jet Greaves' inconsistencies between the pipes, meaning Talbot has entered the spot start conversation in deep fantasy leagues.