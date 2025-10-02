Sillinger sustained an apparent hand injury at Thursday's practice, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Sillinger's injury is believed to be minor, but he was going for evaluation when head coach Dean Evason was talking to reporters. Expect the Blue Jackets to play it cautious with Sillinger, who is slated to fill a middle-six role this year. He may sit out Saturday's preseason finale versus the Capitals, and his status for Opening Night next Thursday against the Predators remains to be seen.