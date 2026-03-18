Sillinger picked two apples Tuesday in a 5-1 win over Carolina.

The points were Sillinger's first since the Olympic break (11 games). The pivot has not lived up to the hype from his strong rookie campaign at just 18 years of age, but he has developed into a reliable, two-way forward with a nose for the defensive side of the game. Overall, Sillinger has six goals, 22 assists, 89 hits and 108 shots in 66 games this season.