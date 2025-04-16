Greaves turned aside all 29 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

The 24-year-old netminder has become a folk hero in Columbus over the last week, winning four straight starts since being recalled from AHL Cleveland and allowing a total of only three goals on 123 shots, picking up two shutouts along the way. Greaves' hot streak has improbably kept the Blue Jackets alive in the playoff race, and they now need a regulation win in their regular-season finale Thursday against the Islanders -- plus a regulation loss by the Canadiens on Wednesday against the Hurricanes -- to claim the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Regardless of the availability of Elvis Merzlikins (upper body), Greaves seems certain to get the start Thursday if the game still means something for Columbus.