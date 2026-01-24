Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Facing Lightning
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves will protect the home net against Tampa Bay on Saturday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Greaves is coming off a 28-save performance in Thursday's 1-0 shutout win over Dallas. He has a 15-12-6 record this campaign with a 2.62 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 34 appearances. Tampa Bay sits second in the league with 3.45 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: First shutout of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Projected starter Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Needed in relief Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Second straight win•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Set to start against Flames•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Gets back in win column•