Greaves stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Greaves had been in the backup role for the previous two games, but he was able to pick up his third straight win in this contest. He's undefeated in his last six outings, going 5-0-0 with 14 goals allowed on 161 shots (.913 save percentage) in that span. For the season, the 24-year-old netminder improved to 17-12-6 with a 2.69 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 36 contests. Both Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins have played well lately, but there's been no discernible pattern in their usage under new head coach Rick Bowness. Both goalies should get one more start before the Olympic break, as the Blue Jackets visit the Devils on Tuesday and then host the Blackhawks on Wednesday.