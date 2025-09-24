Greaves will protect the home goal in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Penguins, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Greaves is set for his second preseason appearance after allowing one goal on 24 shots in his previous outing. That was a positive first audition in his attempt to secure one of the Blue Jackets' goaltending spots for the year, and he'll continue to battle with Elvis Merzlikins and Ivan Fedotov during the exhibition slate.