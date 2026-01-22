Greaves is slated to guard the home cage versus Dallas on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Greaves has won his last two starts and came on in relief Tuesday versus the Senators, turning aside 12 of 13 shots. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder is 14-12-6 with a 2.70 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 33 appearances this season. The Stars are tied for seventh in NHL scoring, generating 3.32 goals per game in 2025-26.