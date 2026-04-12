Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Strong outing vs. Montreal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
Greaves was beaten in the first and third period, but the offense provided him enough support to cruise his way to a win on the road. Greaves has been alternating wins and losses over his four starts, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.75 GAA with an .898 save percentage. It remains to be seen if Greaves will also start Sunday against the Bruins on the second leg of a back-to-back set.
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