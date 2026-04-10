Greaves made 19 saves in a 5-0 loss to the Sabres on Thursday. He allowed four goals.

Greaves is doing everything he can behind a Blue Jackets squad that has lost seven of their past eight games. The Blue Jackets are two points behind the third-place Flyers, who also lost Thursday. Greaves does his part -- he has a 2.61 GAA and .908 save percentage in 52 games played, and there's no reason to expect that to change the rest of the way.