Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Zero help from teammates
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves made 19 saves in a 5-0 loss to the Sabres on Thursday. He allowed four goals.
Greaves is doing everything he can behind a Blue Jackets squad that has lost seven of their past eight games. The Blue Jackets are two points behind the third-place Flyers, who also lost Thursday. Greaves does his part -- he has a 2.61 GAA and .908 save percentage in 52 games played, and there's no reason to expect that to change the rest of the way.
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