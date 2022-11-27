Gaudreau didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
It is unclear at this time if Gaudreau will be available to play Monday versus Vegas. An update on his status should come following the morning skate. Gaudreau has recorded 20 points in 20 games this season, including two goals and 10 assists in 10 contests this month.
