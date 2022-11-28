Gaudreau (illness) is in Monday's lineup against Vegas, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Gaudreau was considered a game-time call but he won't be forced to miss any time after battling an illness. The star winger has 11 points over his last eight games, giving him 20 through his first 20 games with Columbus. He'll be in his usual top-line role Monday.