default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Marchment pocketed two assists in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

The veteran winger helped set up tallies by Kirill Marchenko in the first period and Adam Fantilli in the third. Marchment has made an impact since returning from an upper-body injury in late January, and over his last seven games he's racked up four goals and eight points.

More News