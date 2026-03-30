Blue Jackets' Mason Marchment: Two points against Bruins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchment scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Boston.
All of Columbus' scoring came in the first period as the home side built a 3-0 lead that somehow slipped away in the third. Marchment has been running hot and cold to close out his namesake month, with two multi-point performances producing his only offense in the last seven games. Through 16 total contests in March, the veteran winger has four goals and nine points.
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