Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Distributes three assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski logged three assists, including two on the power play, and added two shots on net with a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Red Wings.
Werenski has logged multiple points in three straight games and six of his last nine outings. The 28-year-old blueliner set up one goal by Kirill Marchenko and two by Adam Fantilli in this high-scoring win. Werenski is up to 29 points (eight on the power play), 100 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 27 appearances. He remains among the most productive blueliners in the NHL.
