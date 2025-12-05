Werenski logged three assists, including two on the power play, and added two shots on net with a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Werenski has logged multiple points in three straight games and six of his last nine outings. The 28-year-old blueliner set up one goal by Kirill Marchenko and two by Adam Fantilli in this high-scoring win. Werenski is up to 29 points (eight on the power play), 100 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 27 appearances. He remains among the most productive blueliners in the NHL.