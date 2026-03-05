Schenn notched three assists, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Schenn hasn't scored in eight games, but he has six helpers in that span, including four over his last two contests. The 34-year-old had a hand in all of the Blues' goals Wednesday while playing in a top-line role. He's up to 28 points, 87 shots on net, 138 hits, 49 PIM, 27 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating across 61 appearances.