Schenn notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Schenn set up Pavel Buchnevich's tally late in the third period. The 30-year-old Schenn has kept his scoring up in April with 14 points in his last 12 games. The veteran forward has 58 points, 111 shots on net, 119 hits and a plus-21 rating in 62 appearances this season.