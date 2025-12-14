Holloway (lower body) sustained an injury during Sunday's practice, and it's unclear if he will play against Nashville on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Holloway still has to undergo an evaluation after being helped off the ice Sunday. He has produced eight goals, 17 points, 76 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and 91 hits across 33 appearances this season. Alexei Toropchenko (leg) expects to play versus the Predators on Monday and could replace Holloway in the lineup.