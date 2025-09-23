default-cbs-image
Neighbours (personal) participated in Tuesday's practice, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Neighbours missed the beginning of training camp due to a personal matter. He registered 22 goals, 46 points, 122 shots on net and 173 hits across 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Neighbours will likely occupy a middle-six role this campaign while seeing some power-play time.

