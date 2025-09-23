Blues' Jake Neighbours: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Neighbours (personal) participated in Tuesday's practice, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.
Neighbours missed the beginning of training camp due to a personal matter. He registered 22 goals, 46 points, 122 shots on net and 173 hits across 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Neighbours will likely occupy a middle-six role this campaign while seeing some power-play time.
More News
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Absent to begin training camp•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Notches helper in Game 6 win•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Earns three points in Game 4•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Records assist in win•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Helps out on power play•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Lights lamp again Saturday•