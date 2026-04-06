Snuggerud logged three assists, eight shots on net and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Snuggerud had gone three games without a point prior to Sunday. He had a hand in all three of Robert Thomas' goals, supplying two primary assists and one secondary helper. Snuggerud has crossed the 40-point mark on the year, sitting at 17 goals, 25 helpers, 154 shots on net, 69 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 64 appearances as a rookie.