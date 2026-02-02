Hofer will defend the road net against Nashville on Monday.

Hofer is coming off a 16-save effort in Thursday's 5-4 win over Florida. He has a 12-10-3 record this campaign with a 2.82 GAA, an .899 save percentage and four shutouts through 29 appearances. Nashville ranks 25th in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2025-26, but Hofer has gone 1-1-0 with seven goals allowed on 64 shots in three outings against the Predators this season.