Hofer is slated to guard the road goal against Calgary on Saturday.

Hofer is looking for his first start of the campaign after Jordan Binnington turned aside 18 of 21 shots en route to a 5-0 loss to Minnesota in the Blues' opener Thursday. Hofer had an 18-8-3 record, 2.64 GAA and .904 save percentage in 31 regular-season appearances for the Blues last year. The 25-year-old Hofer is likely to get a similar workload in 2025-26 as Binnington's understudy.