Binnington made 29 saves in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Colorado.

The Blues were outshot 33-20 on the afternoon, but Binnington kept things close until the Avs potted two power-play goals in the third period to pull away. The 29-year-old netminder saw his win streak end at three, but over his last 10 appearances he's 5-5-0 with a mediocre .899 save percentage.