Binnington made 30 saves in a 6-2 win over the Ducks on Saturday.

He was perfect at even strength -- the only goals that got past him came on the power play. Cam Fowler scored in the second through traffic to make the score 4-1 and then Adam Henrique tipped a Fowler shot mid-way through the third to cut the score to 5-2. Binnington has now won five straight games after losing five consecutive contests.