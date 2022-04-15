Binnington stopped 35 out of 37 shots in a 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Binnington has now earned wins in back-to-back starts, allowing only three goals while making 66 saves. It's a positive stretch in what has been a disappointing season for the 28-year-old goaltender. Binnington should continue to backup Ville Husso, but he's likely to make some additional starts with St. Louis entering a stretch of three games in four days.