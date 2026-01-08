Binnington stopped 28 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Binnington earned a shutout in his previous start, but he reverted to poor play in this start. This was the third time in his last six outings that he's given up at least six goals. The 32-year-old is now at an 8-11-6 record with a 3.55 GAA and an .871 save percentage over 26 appearances. Binnington likely won't have to wait long for his next start, as the Blues visit the Mammoth on Friday before closing out their road trip against the Golden Knights on Saturday. That back-to-back should afford an opportunity for both Binnington and Joel Hofer to each get a start.