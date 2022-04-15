MacEachern (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Friday.
MacEachern will be done for the regular with his long-term designation. The 28-year-old has just two assists in 14 games with the Blues this season. Dakota Joshua was recalled to replace his roster spot.
