Suter posted an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Suter returned from a 15-game absence due to an ankle injury, and he centered the third line. He ranked second among Blues forwards with 18:05 of ice time, and since the team is still a bit thin down the middle, there could be room for Suter to land a top-six role. The 29-year-old has managed 15 points, 62 shots on net, 29 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 38 appearances in his first year with the Blues.