Suter scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

While the Blues didn't win, Suter had a productive outing against his former team. The 29-year-old had a career-high 46 points in 81 appearances with the Canucks last year before cashing in as a free agent in St. Louis. Through 11 contests to begin 2025-26, Suter has four goals, three helpers, 19 shots on net, 10 hits and six blocked shots while filling a middle-six role. He's earned three of his points over the last two games.