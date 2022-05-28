Thomas posted an assist and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

Thomas' offense came alive late in the second round with two goals and an assist in his last two games, but it wasn't enough to save the Blues' season. He set up a Justin Faulk tally in the first period Friday. Thomas had six points, 20 shots on net, 14 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 12 postseason contests, showing some flashes of offense with room to grow on defense. The 22-year-old was excellent with 20 goals, 57 assists and a plus-17 rating in 72 regular-season outings, so he should be a fairly popular mid-to-late round pick in next season's fantasy drafts.