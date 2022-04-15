Thomas recorded five assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Thomas assisted on the last five St. Louis goals, extending his point streak to 11 games with 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) over that span. The 22-year-old center has become an elite playmaker on the Blues' top line. With Thursday's performance, Thomas has now eclipsed the 50-assist and 70-point mark in his fourth NHL season.