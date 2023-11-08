Thomas scored a goal and logged 19:13 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Thomas recovered a loose puck in the slot late in the first period and fired it over Connor Hellebuyck's right shoulder to cut Winnipeg's lead to 2-1. This was Thomas' fourth straight game with a goal, and he now has five goals and five assists -- all at even strength -- through 11 games. The 24-year-old is excelling as the team's No. 1 center, as he's averaging 20:23 of ice time along with time on the power play.