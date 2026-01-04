Thomas scored a shorthanded goal and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Canadiens.

Following his takeaway near center ice, Thomas dangled past multiple defenders to create an opening for Alexei Toropchenko to fire a shot, which Thomas rebounded off the save to backhand a shorthanded goal. With the tally down a man, the 26-year-old center now has 10 goals, 30 points, 57 shots on net and 23 blocks through 39 outings this season. Saturday's goal helped him become the first skater for the Blues to reach 30 points this season. Despite going scoreless in the three games prior to Saturday's, Thomas still has 13 points over the last 14 contests. It would take a monstrous effort for the Blues' top-line center to reach the 80-point mark for the third consecutive season, but he is likely on track for his fourth season with 70-plus points in the last five years.