Blues' Robert Thomas: Out again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Thomas will be out for a fourth straight game, though he has reportedly made progress in his recovery. His next chance to play is Monday versus the Oilers.
