Thomas recorded three assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

Thomas picked up two assists on a pair of Pavel Buchnevich goals 25 seconds apart early in the second period before adding a third helper on Buchnevich's hat-trick-clinching empty-netter in the final frame. The 24-year-old Thomas has points in four straight contests and 21 (three goals, 18 assists) in his last 13 games. He's up to 19 goals and 46 assists through 56 games this season.