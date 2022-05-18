O'Reilly scored a goal on five shots, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

A poor clearance from Cale Makar ended up on Brayden Schenn's stick, and he set up O'Reilly for the opening goal 6:25 into the game. A pedestrian regular season is in the rear-view mirror for O'Reilly -- he's up to six goals and three assists in seven playoff outings, including tallies in five straight games. The center will likely see a lot of defensive assignments against the Nathan MacKinnon line in this second-round series, so O'Reilly should have his hands full.