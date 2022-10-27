O'Reilly scored a game-tying goal, but the Oilers eventually pulled away with a 3-1 decision Wednesday.

O'Reilly, who has been held pointless during the Blues' opening four encounters, secured his first point since closing out the 2021-22 season with back-to-back two-goal, one-assist efforts. O'Reilly's second-period, power-play goal with 4.4 seconds remaining in the middle frame Wednesday snapped goalie Stuart Skinner's shutout bid. Fighting for a rebound chance off Justin Faulk's deflected shot attempt, O'Reilly batted the puck out of midair to connect on his first goal this season. The 31-year-old team captain registered five shots against the Oilers.