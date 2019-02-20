Blues' Ville Husso: Nearing return from ankle issue
Husso has been sidelined since Dec. 27 with an ankle injury and is having it checked out by the Blues' medical staff in St. Louis, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. He is closing in on returning to the ice for AHL San Antonio.
Husso remains one of the top AHL options for recall in the even an injury arises at the NHL level, but his struggles in the minors this season have taken some of the shine off of what looked to be a promising start to his time with the Rampage, when he posted a 2.42 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 2017-18. He should retake the cage as the primary netminder for San Antonio when healthy, but the 24-year-old Finn will need some sustained success before a permanent promotion is considered. Jordan Binnington has also taken advantage of his opportunity at the top level, likely blocking Husso's path to a primary starting role with the Blues in the near future.
