Vladar is expected to return from his loan to HC Dynamo Pardubice of the Czech Extraliga in time to attend Bruins' training camp, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Vladar is the No. 3 goalie in the Bruins' organization and is likely to feature on their taxi squad during the 2020-21 campaign. Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak will share the crease when healthy, but the 23-year-old Vladar is next in line and could be a stash target for managers in dynasty formats.