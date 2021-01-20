Coach Bruce Cassidy noted Wednesday that Pastrnak (hip) is getting "closer" to a return to action, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

The report suggests that the Bruins will likely have the star winger work in a non-contact jersey during practice this week and if that goes without any setbacks, Pastrnak could join the team for full-contact work by next week. With that in mind, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic indicates that Pastrnak remains ahead of his initial mid-February estimated return date.