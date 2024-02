Lauko is questionable for Monday's game versus the Stars with an upper-body injury, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Lauko appears to have sustained the injury in Saturday's loss to the Kings, where he recorded an assist in 8:16 of ice time. If the 23-year-old center can't suit up Monday, Oskar Steen would likely re-enter the lineup against Dallas. Lauko has two goals and seven points in 40 games this season.