Aspirot scored a goal on two shots, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

The goal was Aspirot's first NHL point. The 26-year-old has carved out a regular role on the Bruins' injury-ravaged blue line this year. He's gone plus-4 with 29 hits, 24 blocked shots, 12 shots on net and eight PIM over 15 appearances. Even with regular playing time, Aspirot is unlikely to score enough to be helpful in fantasy.