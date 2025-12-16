Bruins' Jonathan Aspirot: Not playing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aspirot (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Utah on Tuesday, per Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal.
Aspirot will be unavailable for his second straight game, and a timeline for his return remains unclear. He has accounted for one goal, 12 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and 32 hits through 19 appearances this season. Due to Aspirot's absence, Victor Soderstrom will remain in the lineup for Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Bruins' Jonathan Aspirot: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Bruins' Jonathan Aspirot: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Bruins' Jonathan Aspirot: Gets first NHL goal•
-
Bruins' Jonathan Aspirot: Summoned from AHL•
-
Bruins' Jonathan Aspirot: Puts up two points Saturday•
-
Bruins' Jonathan Aspirot: Hits waivers•