Aspirot (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Utah on Tuesday, per Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal.

Aspirot will be unavailable for his second straight game, and a timeline for his return remains unclear. He has accounted for one goal, 12 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and 32 hits through 19 appearances this season. Due to Aspirot's absence, Victor Soderstrom will remain in the lineup for Tuesday's contest.