Aspirot scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Providence's 5-2 win over Hartford on Saturday.

Aspirot has three points in four games with Providence to begin his first year with the team. He put up his two best AHL campaigns in the Calgary system, logging a total of 62 points across 131 games over the last two seasons. The 26-year-old defenseman is likely competing with Victor Soderstrom and Michael Callahan for call-ups to Boston this year.